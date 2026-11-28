Did Mohammed Siraj Ignore Gautam Gambhir? | X

A video featuring Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and head coach Gautam Gambhir has sparked speculation about a possible rift between the two, after the fast bowler seemingly ignored the coach during an interaction.

The incident has caught the attention of cricket fans, with Siraj appearing to neither acknowledge Gambhir nor exchange a handshake with him as the latter walked past. The pacer also did not appear to look in the coach's direction, leading to questions about whether everything is well between the two.

Did Mohammed Siraj Ignore Gautam Gambhir?

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, there is no confirmation of any disagreement or fallout between Siraj and Gambhir. The brief interaction, by itself, does not establish that there is tension between the two Indian cricket team members.

The timing of the incident has added another layer to the speculation, as Siraj's omission from India's playing XI for both Tests against New Zealand has already become a talking point. The team management's selection decisions have attracted criticism, with questions being raised over the decision to leave out one of India's leading fast bowlers.

Siraj's absence has also prompted discussions about his standing in the team, particularly after his consistent contributions to India's pace attack. However, there is no evidence linking his non-selection to any personal disagreement with Gambhir. India's selection decisions have been defended by the team management on the grounds of combination and match requirements.

For now, the viral interaction remains open to interpretation. While the footage may have triggered questions about the equation between Siraj and Gambhir, it would be premature to suggest that a rift exists without further evidence or confirmation from either of them.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!