IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss As Team India Elects To Bowl First Against New Zealand In Christchurch; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Back In Playing XI

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India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first against New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24.

The Men in Blue will look to build on their winning start to the series after securing a thrilling four-wicket victory in the opening T20I. India chased down New Zealand's 225/4, reaching 230/6 in 19.4 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

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Sanju Samson starred with the bat in the series opener, smashing 67 off 33 deliveries, while Shreyas Iyer contributed 42 runs off 28 balls. Naman Dhir then produced a quickfire unbeaten 42 off just 15 deliveries to guide India home in a high-scoring encounter.

India will aim to maintain their momentum in the second T20I, while the hosts will be eager to bounce back and level the series on home soil. With the series finely poised at 1-0, the contest at Christchurch presents New Zealand with an opportunity to respond and India with a chance to strengthen their advantage.

The match at Hagley Oval promises another intriguing contest between two sides with plenty of firepower in their batting line-ups. India will look to carry forward the confidence gained from their dramatic opening victory, while New Zealand will be hoping to turn the tables and make the most of batting first in Christchurch.