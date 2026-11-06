IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During Match In Wellington? Check Out Weather Updates

Will Rain Play Spoilsport During Match In Wellington? | BCCI/X

Rain threat is once again looming over the India vs New Zealand ODI series, with the second match scheduled to take place at Wellington's Hnry Stadium on Saturday, November 7. After the opening ODI in Auckland was interrupted by rain, the weather forecast has raised concerns about another possible washout or a shortened contest.

Will Rain Play Spoilsport During Match In Wellington?

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According to weather forecasts, Wellington is expected to witness showers during the afternoon and evening, coinciding with the scheduled match hours.

The weather concerns come after rain disrupted the series opener at Eden Park in Auckland. New Zealand were bowled out for 185 in 40.2 overs before rain interruptions reduced India's target to 143 runs in 32 overs under the DLS method. India successfully chased down the revised target in 22.4 overs, registering a five-wicket victory.

Virat Kohli was the standout performer for India, smashing 74 runs off just 51 deliveries. Shubman Gill also contributed with 37 runs, while India's bowling attack delivered an impressive performance. Arshdeep Singh picked up four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar claimed three scalps. Anshul Kamboj was named Player of the Match for his economical spell.

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With India leading the five-match ODI series 1-0, Shubman Gill and his teammates will be eager to extend their advantage in Wellington. Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner's New Zealand will be determined to bounce back on home soil and level the series.

However, both teams will be hoping that the weather allows an uninterrupted contest after the first ODI was already affected by rain. Another weather interruption could once again bring the DLS method into play and potentially affect the outcome of the match.

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