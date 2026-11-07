IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rain Stops Play With India 4 Runs Ahead Of DLS Par Score; Shubman Gill & Co. On Verge Of Victory

Rain Stops Play With India 4 Runs Ahead Of DLS Par Score | BLACKCAPS/BCCI/X

India found themselves in a tricky position during the second ODI against New Zealand as rain interrupted proceedings with the visitors at 113/7. However, India were four runs ahead of the DLS par score when the players were forced to leave the field, putting the team in a favourable position if rain prevents further play.

New Zealand were bowled out for just 134 runs after a disciplined bowling performance from the Indian attack. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for the hosts with 55 runs, while Mitchell Santner contributed 31 runs. The remaining New Zealand batters struggled to build partnerships against India's bowling attack.

Rain Stops Play With India 4 Runs Ahead Of DLS Par Score

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Gurnoor Brar was the standout performer with the ball, picking up four wickets and dismantling New Zealand's batting line-up. Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi and Axar Patel chipped in with two wickets each as India bundled out the hosts for 134 runs.

Chasing a modest target, India were also made to work hard as New Zealand's bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals. The visitors slipped to 113/7, leaving the contest delicately poised before rain interrupted play.

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The two on-field umpires subsequently came together for a discussion before requesting players to leave the field as the rainfall intensified. KL Rahul tucked his bat into his jersey and hurried off the ground as the covers were brought on to protect the pitch.

With India four runs ahead of the DLS par score, the visitors would be declared winners if rain prevents any further play and the match cannot resume. However, fans will be hoping the weather improves so that the second ODI can produce a result on the field rather than end in a rain-affected finish.

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