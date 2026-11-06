IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Live Streaming, Telecast, Date, Time, Venue And All You Need To Know

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Team India will look to extend their lead in the five-match ODI series when they take on New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday, November 7. The Shubman Gill-led side made a winning start to the series, defeating the hosts by 5 wickets in the rain-affected opening encounter at Eden Park in Auckland.

India bowled out New Zealand for 185 runs in the first ODI before chasing a revised target of 143 runs with five wickets in hand. Arshdeep Singh led the bowling attack with four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar picked up three scalps. Anshul Kamboj also impressed with two wickets and was named Player of the Match.

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With the bat, Virat Kohli once again stole the show, smashing 74 runs off 51 deliveries, including 13 boundaries and a six. Shubman Gill contributed 37 runs, while Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck. India will now aim to carry their winning momentum into the Wellington encounter and take a 2-0 lead in the series.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back in front of their home crowd. Mitchell Santner and his men will look to address their batting concerns after struggling against India's bowling attack in the series opener.

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Live Streaming Details

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Date And Venue

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at Hnry Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Match Time And Toss

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST, while the toss will take place at 7:00 AM IST.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Live Telecast In India

The live telecast of the second ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand second ODI on the Sony LIV app and website.

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