Shubman Gill Dismissed For 98 In Final Over |

India captain Shubman Gill suffered a heartbreaking end to his innings in the first Test against New Zealand. He was dismissed for 98 in the final over of the day, missing his century by just two runs. It was Gill's first-ever Test innings in New Zealand, making the dismissal even more disappointing.

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Gill looked in good touch and played a brilliant knock against the New Zealand bowlers. The Indian captain stitched vital partnerships with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant and looked set for another overseas century. However, Shubman had to endure a terrible end and was bowled by an inswinger from Jacob Duffy.

Gill was visibly distraught and in anger at his dismissal. Rishabh Pant consoled him as he walked back to the pavilion.