Rishabh Pant Completes Century With Audacious Six | BCCI/X

Rishabh Pant produced another spectacular moment of batting brilliance during the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter danced down the track and smashed Glenn Phillips over long-off for a stunning six to bring up his ninth Test century in sensational fashion. Pant's aggressive approach once again left fans impressed as he reached the landmark with a trademark attacking stroke.

The moment came when Pant was batting on 99 and facing Phillips. Having already put the New Zealand bowlers under pressure, the left-hander first surprised everyone with an audacious reverse sweep that raced towards the boundary past the slip cordon. The boundary took him to 99, leaving him just one run away from another memorable Test hundred.

Rishabh Pant Completes Century With Audacious Six

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On the very next delivery, Pant decided to finish the job in his own style. He stepped out of his crease, danced down the track and launched Phillips' delivery over long-off for a massive six. The shot brought up his century off just 135 deliveries and sent the Indian dressing room into celebration. It was a fitting way for Pant to complete another milestone in his Test career.

With this century, Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score Test hundreds in all four SENA countries: South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. His ninth Test century as a designated wicketkeeper also moved him further up the all-time list, behind Australia's Adam Gilchrist (17) and Zimbabwe's Andy Flower (12). Pant also crossed the 3,000-run mark in the World Test Championship and surpassed Brendon McCullum's tally of 107 sixes to move to second on the all-time Test six-hitters' list.

Pant's remarkable hundred further strengthened India's position in the Wellington Test after an impressive batting effort from the visitors. KL Rahul scored a century, while Devdutt Padikkal contributed 80 and Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on his hundred after being dismissed for 98.

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