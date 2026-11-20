KL Rahul Takes Painful Blow To Chest | RO9out2/X

Indian batter KL Rahul was left in a painful moment during the ongoing Test match against New Zealand after a delivery from Kyle Jamieson struck him on the chest. The incident occurred when Jamieson bowled a short-of-length delivery that angled into Rahul, leaving the batter with little time to react.

Rahul attempted to sway away from the delivery, seemingly trying to avoid being hit, but the ball caught him on the chest. The blow briefly interrupted the proceedings as the Indian batter dealt with the impact, with the incident highlighting the challenges of facing New Zealand's tall pace attack on a testing surface.

KL Rahul Takes Painful Blow To Chest

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Rahul initially appeared to be in discomfort following the blow, with the delivery catching him off guard as he tried to move out of its line. Jamieson's height and the angle he generated made the short ball particularly awkward for the Indian batter to evade.

The incident also underlined New Zealand's aggressive approach with the ball, as Jamieson looked to unsettle the Indian batters with short deliveries and bounce. Rahul, known for his composure at the crease, was forced to deal with an uncomfortable moment early in his innings.

With India looking to build a solid response to New Zealand's first-innings total, Rahul's ability to withstand the pace attack and settle into his innings remained crucial. The chest blow added another moment of concern to the day's play, as the Indian opener continued to face a challenging spell from the Kiwi quicks.

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