Jasprit Bumrah's Brilliance Stuns Daryl Mitchell | SonySportsNetwk/X

Jasprit Bumrah produced another moment of sheer brilliance with the ball as India continued to trouble New Zealand during the opening session of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, November 19. The Indian pace spearhead combined his bowling brilliance with a sharp fielding effort from Yashasvi Jaiswal to send Daryl Mitchell packing.

The dismissal came in the 21st over of New Zealand's innings when Bumrah delivered a sharp good-length delivery that nipped back in towards Mitchell. The New Zealand batter, who had been looking to counter the Indian pacer by advancing down the pitch, attempted to defend the delivery.

Jasprit Bumrah's Brilliance Stuns Daryl Mitchell

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However, Mitchell ended up getting a thick inside edge, with the ball striking his thigh pad before popping up towards forward short leg. Jaiswal, who was stationed at the close-in fielding position, reacted brilliantly to complete a sharp catch and give India another crucial breakthrough.

Mitchell departed for just one run off eight deliveries, leaving New Zealand in further trouble. Bumrah was visibly delighted with the dismissal, while Jaiswal's teammates rushed towards him to celebrate the important wicket.

India had reduced New Zealand to 60/4 at lunch on Day 1, with Henry Nicholls unbeaten on 29. The visitors' pace attack made excellent use of the conditions in Wellington, putting Shubman Gill's side in a commanding position early in the opening Test.

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