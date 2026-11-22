Jasprit Bumrah Removes Tom Latham For Second Time In Match | BCCI/X

Jasprit Bumrah continued his impressive performance with the ball as he dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham for the second time in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. India tightened their grip on the contest after declaring their first innings at a mammoth 720/9, leaving the hosts with a daunting task in their second innings. New Zealand reached 33/1 at tea on Day 4, still trailing India by 319 runs.

Bumrah struck in the very first over of New Zealand's second innings, removing Latham for a duck. The Indian pace spearhead had dismissed the Kiwi skipper in the first innings as well, making it a difficult outing for the New Zealand captain. Latham initially survived an inswinging delivery before Bumrah produced another excellent ball that moved away off the seam. The batter edged it behind, where wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant completed a comfortable catch.

Jasprit Bumrah Removes Tom Latham For Second Time In Match

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The dismissal also created an unwanted record for Latham, who became only the third New Zealand captain to register a pair in a Test match. He joined Harry Cave (1956) and Stephen Fleming (1997) on the list. Bumrah, meanwhile, joined S Sreesanth and Zaheer Khan as the only Indian bowlers known to have taken a wicket in the opening over of both innings of a Test match.

Earlier, India posted a massive 720/9 declared in their first innings, registering the highest team total in a Test match in New Zealand. KL Rahul top-scored with 136, while Pant contributed a spectacular 128. Shubman Gill (90), Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Devdutt Padikkal (80) and Dhruv Jurel (78) also made significant contributions as India secured a commanding 352-run first-innings lead.

At tea, New Zealand were struggling at 33/1 after 11 overs, with Henry Nicholls unbeaten on 21 and Devon Conway on 12. The hosts still trailed India by 319 runs and faced an uphill task to stay in the contest. With Bumrah finding early success once again, India were firmly in control heading into the final session of Day 4.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!