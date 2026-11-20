Glenn Phillips Suffers Scary Neck Blow After Akash Deep's Throw Hits Him | SonySportsNetwk/X

A scary incident involving New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips and India's Akash Deep briefly brought the ongoing first Test between India and New Zealand to a halt on Day 2, after a throw from the Indian pacer struck the Kiwi star near his helmet, leaving him visibly uncomfortable and frustrated.

The incident took place when Phillips played a delivery from Prasidh Krishna towards mid-on and took a single. Akash Deep, stationed in the area, attempted a throw towards the stumps, but the ball accidentally struck Phillips near the helmet and neck region, triggering an alarming moment on the field.

Glenn Phillips Suffers Scary Neck Blow After Akash Deep's Throw Hits Him

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Phillips immediately reacted in pain, throwing his bat and helmet before sitting down on the ground. The incident prompted an immediate check from the medical staff, with the New Zealand batter undergoing a concussion assessment to ensure he had not sustained a serious injury. Thankfully, Phillips appeared to be fine after the assessment, providing relief to the players and fans watching the contest.

Akash Deep was quick to approach Phillips following the incident and apologised for the accidental hit. The two players subsequently exchanged a handshake, displaying sportsmanship despite the tense moment. The incident, however, attracted considerable attention as Phillips was struck in a vulnerable area while New Zealand were fighting their way back into the contest.

Phillips and Henry Nicholls had earlier played a crucial role in reviving New Zealand's innings after India had reduced the hosts to 70/5. Their remarkable sixth-wicket partnership helped New Zealand recover from a difficult position and put the Indian bowling attack under pressure. Phillips continued his impressive innings, eventually bringing up a memorable century on Day 2.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!