Yashasvi Jaiswal And KL Rahul Keep Team India In Contest | BCCI/BLACKCAPS/X

New Zealand finished their first innings at 368 on Day 2 of the opening Test against India, with Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips producing magnificent centuries to put the hosts in a commanding position at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. However, India's bowling attack fought back in the second session, picking up the remaining wickets to prevent New Zealand from crossing the 400-run mark.

Henry Nicholls remained unbeaten on a magnificent 175, carrying his bat through the innings and frustrating the Indian bowling attack. The left-hander displayed tremendous patience and composure, building his innings through a combination of solid defence and timely strokeplay. Glenn Phillips provided the perfect support at the other end, smashing 118 off 216 deliveries to register an impressive century. The duo stitched together a crucial 216-run partnership for the sixth wicket after New Zealand had slumped to 70/5.

Yashasvi Jaiswal And KL Rahul Keep Team India In Contest

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India eventually managed to break the partnership, with Akash Deep producing an outstanding delivery to dismiss Phillips. The Indian pacer finished with three wickets for 53 runs, playing a crucial role in restricting the hosts. Jasprit Bumrah was once again India's standout bowler, claiming four wickets for 92 runs. Anshul Kamboj also chipped in with two wickets, while Prasidh Krishna picked up one as New Zealand were bowled out for 368 in 121 overs.

In response, India got off to a challenging start against New Zealand's pace attack but gradually found their rhythm through Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. The opening pair negotiated the early movement before putting together a valuable partnership. Jaiswal looked particularly impressive, playing with attacking intent and registering a well-made 85. However, the left-hander missed out on a deserved century after being dismissed by New Zealand's bowling attack.

KL Rahul continued to hold one end together, displaying patience and composure against the Kiwi pacers. The Indian batter brought up a crucial half-century and remained unbeaten on 52, providing stability to India's innings. Devdutt Padikkal joined him at the crease and was batting on 16 not out as India reached 159/1 in 39 overs at the end of the day.

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