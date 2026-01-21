IND Vs NZ 1st T20I Toss Update: India Batting First In Nagpur After Mitch Santner Wins Toss

India take on New Zealand in the a 5-match T20I series in what is their final assignment before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The series kicks off at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday. The hosts were put into bat after New Zealand opted to bowl first after winning the toss. India made a few changes, including the return of Ishan Kishan to the playing XI.

India Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Playing XI: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

"We were looking to bowl first because we felt there was dew around 8.30 during our practice. But we don't mind putting runs on the board and we have done well batting first. Shreyas, Harshit, Bishnoi and Kuldeep are the ones who are missing out," Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.