IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss As Team India Elects To Bowl First Against New Zealand In Christchurch

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India won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the opening T20I of the five-match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, October 22.

The visitors will look to make a strong start to the series as they take on the Black Caps in challenging New Zealand conditions. The decision to bowl first gives India's bowling attack an opportunity to exploit any early assistance available from the surface.

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The series opener marks the return of the two sides to T20I action against each other following the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup final, where India defeated New Zealand to successfully defend their title.

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India will aim to carry their confidence into the five-match contest, while New Zealand will look to use home conditions to put the visitors under pressure. With the series getting underway, the opening encounter presents both teams with an opportunity to establish early momentum.

The first T20I is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST, with the match being played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.