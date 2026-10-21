IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Live Streaming, Telecast, Date, Time, Venue And All You Need To Know

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India are set to begin their tour of New Zealand with a five-match T20 International series on Thursday, October 22. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the Men in Blue will look to build momentum against Mitchell Santner's New Zealand side as the two teams prepare for an exciting contest across four venues. All five matches are scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST.

The series opener will take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with the same venue also hosting the second T20I on October 24. The action will then move to Wellington for the third match on October 27, before Auckland hosts the fourth T20I on October 30. The fifth and final match will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on November 1.

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India's squad features a mix of established international players and young talent. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube and Kuldeep Yadav are among the key names in the squad. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is also part of the team, while Shreyas Iyer will captain the side and Tilak Varma will serve as vice-captain.

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New Zealand, meanwhile, will be led by Mitchell Santner, with Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert and Lockie Ferguson among the players named in the squad. The hosts will aim to make the most of home conditions, while India will look to deliver a strong performance across the five matches.

Live Streaming Details

For Indian fans, the matches will be available live on Sony Sports Network television channels, while online streaming will be accessible through the SonyLIV app and website. With five matches spread across October and November, the series offers both teams an opportunity to test combinations and build momentum during India's New Zealand tour.