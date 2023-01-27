IND vs NZ 1st T20: Live Updates Cricket score: Hardik Pandya open proceedings with the ball for India

Hardik Pandya is looking pumped-up as he gives an earful to the umpire for giving a wide in the very first over. We are up for an intense game

Captain Hardik Pandya opens the bowling for India. Meanwhile, Finn Allen and Devon Conway take guard for NZ

Time for the national anthem as both teams line up before the action

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav, saying the right-handed batter is doing better than anyone's ever done it. "Suryakumar's probably doing it better than anyone's ever done it right now. We talk about players that can score 360 degrees. some of the shots he's hitting back behind the wicket-keeper and over fine leg are just remarkable. Five or six years ago, he started doing that a lot in the IPL. He was very good at flicking the ball over deep-backwards square and getting the ball over fine-leg. Surya's now been able to hit short balls on the way up and flick short balls over the keeper's head and they're going for six, not just for four," said Ponting in the latest episode of The ICC Review show.

Kuldeep Yadav gets a T20 game after a long time. No place for Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI.

NZ (playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner Batting first in Ranchi after a toss win for Hardik Pandya and India. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/CFPNxlYvWD #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/mIFHwSJMtP — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 27, 2023

India (playing XI): Ishan Kishan (w), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

Hardik: Looks like a good track. I can see dew right now. Just go out there and play the best cricket we know. It is a young team. We will focus on playing good cricket. Playing the ODIs before T20Is makes it easy to pass on. For a lot of them it is an experience just being in the team. Yuzi, Mukesh, Jitesh and Prithvi miss out.

Hardik Pandya gets the toss right and opts to bowl considering the due factor

Ahead of Team India's first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi, former Indian skipper and wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni stopped by at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi and interacted with the Men in Blue. Look who came visiting at training today in Ranchi - the great @msdhoni! 😊#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/antqqYisOh — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2023

Pitch report: The pitch is excellent. There is an even cover of grass. The bounce will come on nicely. An excellent track to bat, says Ajit Agarkar