IND Vs NZ 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh Star As India Go 1-0 Up With 5-Wicket Win

Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh Star As India Go 1-0 Up With 5-Wicket Win | Image Credit: X/BCCI

India romped to a 1-0 lead after a dominant win over New Zealand in the first ODI in Auckland. Opting to bowl, Arshdeep Singh and Anshul Kamboj starred as the hosts were just bowled out for 185. Rain reduced the match to 32 overs, with India chasing the the revised target at a canter thanks to a half-century from Virat Kohli.

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After a rain delay, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field. India opted for a second string attack with Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj featuring alongside Auqib Nabi.

Arshdeep and Gurnoor set the tone while Anshul Kamboj bowled miserly in the middle overs as the hosts were bundled out for 185. That score only possible thanks to a late cameo from Blair Tickner.

India lost Rohit Sharma in the first over after the veteran opener tried to take the attack to the opposition. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli then stitched a century stand to put India in command. While Gill was circumspect, Kohli was at his imperious best, finding boundaries at will.

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Duffy did make a late comeback, picking the wickets of Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel. However, Naman Dhir and Kl Rahul ensured there were no more hiccups as India went 1-0 up.