IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Toss Delayed Due To Light Drizzle At Eden Park In Auckland

Toss Delayed Due To Light Drizzle | BCCI/X

The toss for the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland has been delayed due to a slight drizzle on Wednesday, November 4. The weather interruption has pushed back the pre-match proceedings, with both teams waiting for conditions to improve before the toss can take place.

The opening match of the five-ODI series was scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST, with the toss originally slated for 7:00 AM IST. However, light rain at the venue has delayed the proceedings, leaving fans waiting for an update on the start of the contest.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shubman Gill will lead the Indian team in the opening three ODIs, while Mitchell Santner will captain the hosts. India will be eager to carry their confidence from the recently concluded T20I series, which they won 3-2 against New Zealand.

The match is also significant for the return of senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to India's ODI setup. Both experienced campaigners will be keen to make an impact as India begin their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will look to capitalise on home conditions and start the series on a positive note. With rain already affecting the pre-match schedule, both teams will be hoping the drizzle stops soon and the ground is ready for action.

Further updates on the toss and revised start time are awaited.