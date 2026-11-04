IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Wins Toss As Team India Elects To Bowl First Against New Zealand In Auckland

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India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the opening ODI of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4.

The Men in Blue will be keen to carry their momentum from the recently concluded T20I series, where India registered a 3-2 victory over the hosts. Gill and his teammates will now look to make a strong start in the 50-over format.

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The first ODI also marks the return of experienced Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the 50-over setup. Their presence will significantly strengthen India's batting department as the visitors begin their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be led by Mitchell Santner, who will be hoping to make the most of home conditions. The hosts will rely on the likes of Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham and Michael Bracewell to deliver with the bat.

With the ODI World Cup less than a year away, the five-match series presents both teams with an important opportunity to test their combinations and assess their strengths ahead of the global tournament.