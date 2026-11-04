IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Meet Rugby Legend Keven Mealamu, Receive Special Personalised Jerseys

Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Meet Rugby Legend Keven Mealamu | BCCI/X

Indian cricket stars Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma enjoyed a special moment ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand as they met legendary former All Blacks rugby player Keven Mealamu in Auckland.

The Indian trio were presented with personalised rugby jerseys by Mealamu, creating a memorable cross-sport interaction ahead of the much-anticipated India-New Zealand clash at Eden Park. The gesture celebrated the sporting connection between the two countries, bringing together some of the biggest names from cricket and rugby.

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Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Meet Rugby Legend Keven Mealamu

Mealamu is one of the most celebrated figures in New Zealand rugby. The former hooker represented the All Blacks in 132 international matches and was part of the team that won the Rugby World Cup in 2011 and 2015. His presence made the interaction particularly special for the Indian cricketers.

Gill, Kohli and Rohit appeared delighted to meet the New Zealand sporting icon and received their personalised jerseys during the interaction. The moment also offered a glimpse of the warm sporting relations between India and New Zealand beyond the cricket field.

The meeting took place ahead of the opening ODI of India's five-match series against New Zealand at Eden Park on Wednesday, November 4. With Gill leading the Indian side, the visitors will be looking to begin the series on a winning note after securing a 3-2 victory in the preceding T20I series.