IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Live Streaming, Telecast, Date, Time, Venue And All You Need To Know

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India are set to begin their five-match ODI series against New Zealand on Wednesday, November 4, at Eden Park in Auckland. After clinching the T20I series 3-2, the visitors will look to carry their winning momentum into the 50-over format. The opening match will also mark the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to India's ODI setup, with Shubman Gill leading the side in the first three matches.

The first ODI is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 AM. The match will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, where the Indian team will look to make a strong start to the series. New Zealand, meanwhile, will aim to use home conditions to put pressure on the visitors.

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Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, subject to an active subscription.

The second ODI will be played in Wellington on November 7, followed by the third match in Hamilton on November 10. The fourth and fifth ODIs are scheduled to take place in Mount Maunganui on November 13 and November 15, respectively. All five matches are scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST.

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With Rohit and Kohli returning to the ODI setup, Indian fans will be eager to see how the experienced duo performs in New Zealand conditions. India will aim to start the series with a victory, while the hosts will look to make the most of home advantage in the opening encounter.