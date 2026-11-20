Sandeep Lamichhane's Side Wins Toss And Elects To Bowl First | X

Nepal have won the toss and elected to field against India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, setting the stage for another exciting contest between the two sides in the continental tournament.

The decision to bowl first means India will be tasked with putting up a competitive total on the board and putting Nepal under pressure during the chase. With both teams looking to make their mark in the competition, the opening exchanges could prove crucial in determining the momentum of the match.

Sandeep Lamichhane's Side Wins Toss And Elects To Bowl First

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India A will be led by Tilak Varma, with several prominent young stars in the squad, including Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Rinku Singh. The tournament provides an important platform for emerging Indian cricketers to showcase their talent and strengthen their case for future international opportunities.

Nepal, meanwhile, will look to capitalise on their decision to bowl first and make early inroads into India's batting line-up. With Sandeep Lamichhane leading the side, Nepal will hope to restrict India's powerful batting unit and build pressure through disciplined bowling.

The Group B clash is being played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, with India A looking to begin their Rising Stars Asia Cup campaign on a winning note.

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