IND vs JAP: Sanju Samson's Hilarious Chair Antics Steal Spotlight As Match Gets Delayed Due To Wet Outfield | Video

Sanju Samson's Hilarious Chair Antics Steal Spotlight | Cric_Mukku/X

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson provided a light-hearted moment ahead of the one-off T20 clash against Japan as the match was delayed due to a wet outfield.

With rain affecting the playing conditions, players and support staff were left waiting for the ground to become fit for play. During the delay, Samson was seen carrying a chair before later lifting it over his head in a funny moment that caught attention.

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Sanju Samson's Hilarious Chair Antics Steal Spotlight

The unusual sight offered some entertainment amid the weather interruption, with Samson appearing to make the most of the extended wait before the contest could get underway.

The India vs Japan match is being played ahead of the Asian Games and marks a significant occasion for Japanese cricket. It is the first-ever men's international cricket match between India and Japan.

The toss has also been delayed due to the wet conditions, with the ground staff continuing their efforts to make the outfield suitable for play. An inspection is scheduled as officials assess whether the match can begin.