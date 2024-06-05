IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Here's Weather Forecast On June 5 In New York

Team India and Ireland will lock horns with each other in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A clash at the newly built Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5.

India will begin their T20 World Cup title quest as the No.1 T20I side in the world. However, the Men in Blue haven't played a T20I match since January this year when they whitewashed Afghanistan in the 3-match T20I series. However, majority of the players in the India squad received enough game time by playing in the IPL 2024 ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rohit Sharma-led side recently played their only warm-up match against Bangladesh, where they won by 60 runs after restricting the opposition to 122/9 in 20 overs. The warm-up match gave the glimpses of the players form ahead of their main match against Ireland.

Ireland, on the other hand, played warm-up match against Sri Lanka but lost by 41 runs after they were restricted to 122/7 while chasing 164-run target set by Wanindu Hasaranga-led side. The Irishmen lost the three-match T20I series against Pakistan, but they defeated the Men in Green in the opening match of the series.

Ireland will look to put their best forward in order to challenge India in their opening match of the T20 World Cuop 2024.

Will rain play spoilsport in clash between India and Ireland?

The weather in New York has been unpredictable over the last few days, the question remains whether the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Ireland will be disrupted by rain. However, none of the matches played in New York was disrupted by rain.

As per the USA timing, the match will take place at the 10:30 in the morning and as per the Accuweather, there will be no disruption of rain during the daytime. The weather in New York is hover around 24 degrees celsius, with 79% humidity.

Though the probability of precipitation is 25%, the cloud cover is anticipated to be 53%. However, in the afternoon, the cloud cover in New York is expected to increase to 85%.

Looking at the weather forecast, the clash between India and Ireland is expected to be undisrupted as full game to be played out at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.