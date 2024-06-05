IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Team India Opt To Field First In New York

Toss Update:

The toss fell in favour of Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, who opted to bowl first after winning the toss at the Nassau International County Stadium in New York. The veteran batter has also announced that they are playing four seamers along with two spinning all-rounders in Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.

Ireland captain Paul Stirling stated that he also would have elected to bowl first, given the cloud cover and the pitch. While the Irishmen are yet to beat India in T20Is, they have defeated the likes of England and Pakistan in the format. Hence, they cannot be taken lightly.

Team India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Ireland playing XI: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

Pre-Match Updates:

7 pm - The overhead conditions are overcast but there is no rain prediction for Wednesday morning in New York so fans can expect a full game unless the weather changes drastically.

Meanwhile, there was a massive cheer in the stadium when Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jasprit Bumrah walked onto the field.

Star Sports

IND vs IRE Preview

Some people say they're just doing the same old thing, but a group of top Indian cricket players are determined to do things differently when they play against Ireland in the T20 World Cup in New York on Wednesday.

They know they haven't had much practice, and they're still figuring out the best team for the new pitch. Unlike the easy scoring in the Indian Premier League, getting runs will be tough.

But their biggest worry is being the favourites who often don't win when it counts the most.

Pitch & Weather Conditions

The climate in New York is ideal for playing cricket. It's neither excessively hot nor too cold, and there's no concern about dew.

However, attention will once more be focused on the pitch and outfield following the occurrences of Monday, when a team scored 80 for 4 in 16.2 overs but ended up with only 77 all out. Nonetheless, there's room for improvement. India participated in a practice match here, albeit on a different surface, and managed to score 180 runs.

Head-to-Head

Ireland has never defeated India in T20I cricket. They have faced each other seven times, with India emerging victorious on all occasions. Remarkably, the Indian team has maintained an undefeated record against Ireland in all forms of international matches, having won all three ODIs played between the two sides as well.