IND vs IRE, 1st T20: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss & Elects To Field; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Still Awaits For His Debut

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India captain Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and opts to field first in the opening T20I against Ireland in Belfast on Friday. The decision sees the hosts being asked to set a target as India begin their two-match series under Iyer's leadership.

Much of the pre-match buzz surrounds teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is widely expected to make his senior international debut. However, the 15-year-old is not included in India's playing XI for the first T20I, meaning fans will have to wait a little longer to see one of the country's brightest young prospects don the Indian jersey at the highest level.

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Sooryavanshi earns his maiden call-up to the national side following a string of impressive performances in domestic and franchise cricket. The left-handed opener from Bihar has captured attention with his fearless approach and explosive strokeplay, quickly emerging as one of the most exciting talents in Indian cricket.

India's decision to leave Sooryavanshi out of the XI suggests the team management prefers to ease the youngster into international cricket despite the growing anticipation surrounding his debut. With another T20I still to come in the series, the teenager remains in contention to receive his first India cap in the coming days.

For now, India's focus shifts to making early inroads with the ball after Iyer's decision to bowl first. While Sooryavanshi continues to await his international debut, cricket fans will be hoping the wait is not too long before they witness the prodigious batter take his first steps in Indian colours.