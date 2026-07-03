IND Vs ENG ODIs: James Coles Earns Maiden England ODI Call-Up; Archer Also Returns

Sussex all-rounder James Coles has earned his maiden England One-day International call-up after being named in a 16-member squad for the three-match ODI series against India later this month, while fast bowler Josh Tongue also received his first ODI selection.

England have also brought back Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood. Jofra Archer returns to the 50-over setup after being rested for the ODI series in Sri Lanka earlier this year. The inclusion of James Coles is one of the biggest topics in Harry Brook's squad as England prepares for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

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The 21-year-old Sussex cricketer, a left-handed batter who bowls left-arm spin, has consistently impressed in domestic cricket. He gives England another all-round option. Liam Dawson’s selection alongside Coles highlights England’s aim to strengthen their spin-bowling resources. Tongue has been rewarded for his recent performances in Test cricket.

He joins a well-known pace attack featuring Archer, Atkinson, and Mahmood. Atkinson returns from injury, while Mahmood is back in ODI consideration after missing England's winter fixtures due to a knee issue. England will be without Brydon Carse, who is still recovering from a hand injury, and Jamie Overton, who has been ruled out with a quad problem. Carse had started training with the squad before the rain-affected opening T20I against India in Durham.

The batting group includes captain Harry Brook, former skipper Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, and Rehan Ahmed. England is looking to finalise their strongest combination ahead of the next World Cup cycle.

India, on the other hand, has named a full-strength squad for the 50-over series. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (subject to fitness), and Jasprit Bumrah are all set to play. The three-match ODI series starts at Edgbaston on July 14, moves to Cardiff on July 16, and concludes at Lord's on July 19.

England ODI squad

Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, and Josh Tongue.