IND vs ENG: Kuldeep Yadav Takes 4th Five-For After Completing 50 Test Wickets In Dharamsala; Watch Visuals

India leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav took a five-wicket haul in the ongoing fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Kuldeep sent back Zak Crawley (79), Ben Duckett (27), Ollie Pope (11), Joe Root (26) and Ben Stokes (0) to complete his fourth five-for in Test cricket.

Kuldeep also completed 50 Test wickets in the process.

England collapsed from 64 for no loss to 175 for 6 thanks to Kuldeep's spell in the first two sessions.

England batters fail to pick Kuldeep

The English batters have struggled particularly against Kuldeep as they have failed to pick the chinaman. Barring Zak Crawley, none of the others could handle the spin and guile of the 29-year-old from Kanpur.

R Ashwin, playing his 100th Test, was the first change before Kuldeep came to bowl in the 18th over.

Despite being hit for two fours off his first five balls, Kuldeep was not afraid to flight the ball and was rewarded as Duckett's mistimed hit was pouched by Shubman Gill, who took a spectacular catch running backwards from cover.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kuldeep's second strike came at the stroke of lunch as Ollie Pope (11) stepped out only to be beaten by the Indian spinner's googly and to get stumped.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He continued with the same vigour and dominance in the second session and removed the well-set Crawley before getting rid of Root and Stokes in quick succession to put India right in front after England got off to a good start in the first session.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)