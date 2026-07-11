India captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to field first in the fifth and final T20I of the series. India have made two changes to their side, with Sanju Samson coming in for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while Suryansh Shedge replaces Washington Sundar. Should India lose, they will also lose their No.1 ranking to England.
IND Vs ENG 5th T20I Toss Update: Shreyas Iyer Wins & Opts To Chase; Sanju Samson Returns
India captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to field first in the fifth and final T20I of the series. India have made two changes to their side, with Sanju Samson coming in for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while Suryansh Shedge replaces Washington Sundar. Should India lose, they will also lose their No.1 ranking to England.
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, July 11, 2026, 07:21 PM IST