IND Vs ENG 5th T20I: Jos Buttler Punishes India With 2nd Century In Southampton | VIDEO

Jos Buttler produced a sensational batting display to put England in a commanding position against India in the fifth T20I at Southampton on Saturday. The England captain registered the highest T20I score of his career with a breathtaking innings. His knock came at a crucial stage as England looked to finish the series on a high.

Buttler took the Indian bowling attack apart with a mix of elegant stroke play and brute power. He hammered 10 fours and six towering sixes during his explosive innings. The wicketkeeper-batter maintained an aggressive approach from the start and never allowed the bowlers to settle.

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The pair stitched together a record 200-run partnership, the highest for England in T20 Internationals. Their stand eclipsed the previous national record and laid the foundation for a daunting total. India's bowlers struggled for breakthroughs as Buttler and Brook dictated terms from the middle overs.

Buttler's century was the ninth of his T20 career across all competitions and his first on home soil in England. Seven of his previous hundreds came in India, while the other was scored in the UAE. The milestone added another feather to the England skipper's illustrious record in the shortest format.