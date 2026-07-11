IND Vs ENG 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan Returns To Form With Stunning Half-Century

Ishan Kishan made a strong return to form with a fighting half-century in the fifth and final T20I against England at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter played with confidence and composure after enduring a lean run in recent matches. His knock came at a crucial stage and helped India recover after an early setback.

Kishan mixed caution with aggression, rotating the strike effectively before taking on the England bowlers. He found the boundary consistently with elegant drives, powerful pulls and innovative strokeplay against both pace and spin. His innings ensured India maintained momentum through the middle overs.

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Kishan reached his half-century in 27 balls, single handedly keeping India in the hunt for the target. Ranked No. 1 in the world, the left-hander endured a woeful run across the Ireland and England series, only to turn corner in the final game.