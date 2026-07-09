IND Vs ENG 4th T20I Toss Update: Shreyas Iyer Wins Again, Opts To Bat First In Bristol

India captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bat first in the 4th t20I against England in Bristol. Iyer is yet to lose a toss as captain but would hope to grab his first win. India made two changes with Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna coming in for Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy.

"We saw the fearlessness, we are not able to execute our plans. Boys are in high spirits. We have to have the game awareness and adapt quickly. Tactically, we have to be up to the mark. The surface looks good. We've got two changes. Washi and Prasidh come on," Shreyas said at the toss.

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England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna