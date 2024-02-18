IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Continues To Roar With 2nd Double Century As India Lead Crosses 500 On Day 4

Young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his rich vein of form as he notched up a double century on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18.

Jaiswal walked out to bat after Shubman Gill's dismissal at 246/3 and took on England bowling attack. For unversed, the 22-year-old was forced to walk off the field while batting on 104 on Day 3 after suffering back spasms.

On Day 4, Yashasvi Jaiswal looked comfortable as he continued to unleash his firepower. After lunch, Jaiswal switched on to beast mode as he smashed three consecutive sixes off England veteran pacer James Anderson in the 54th over of India's batting.

Jaiswal was on 199 when hit the full toss delivery from Joe Root to the outside off and took a single in order to complete his double century in just 230 balls. The entire stadium erupted in joy and received applause from the dressing room as he raised the bat and did trademark 'kisses to you all' celebration.