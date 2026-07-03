IND vs ENG, 2nd T20: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During Match In Manchester? Check Out Weather Updates

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India and England will be hoping the weather stays out of the spotlight when they lock horns in the second T20I at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday. After the opening match of the five-match series was abandoned because of persistent rain, fans are eager to finally witness a full contest as both teams look to gain the upper hand.

The first T20I at Chester-le-Street ended in frustration after rain washed out England's chase before a single ball could be bowled. India had recovered brilliantly from early setbacks to post a competitive 189/7, thanks to explosive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and captain Shreyas Iyer, while Shivam Dube added valuable late runs. However, worsening weather forced officials to call off the match, leaving the series level at 0-0.

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Forecasts suggest around a 55% chance of rain, raising concerns over interruptions or even a shortened contest. While Manchester's weather is known for changing rapidly, the latest outlook suggests there is a good chance of uninterrupted cricket if conditions remain stable.

The second T20I is scheduled to begin at 7pm IST (2.30pm local time) on July 4 at Old Trafford. With the first game ending without a result, the upcoming encounter has effectively become the series opener, making victory even more crucial as both sides seek early momentum in the five-match contest.

Although the forecast is promising, both teams and supporters will keep one eye on the skies until the toss. Given England's unpredictable summer weather, rain cannot be completely ruled out, but current indications suggest Old Trafford is likely to provide the uninterrupted action that cricket fans were denied in the series opener.