IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Harry Brook Opts To Bowl First As England Faces Team India At Cardiff

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England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the second ODI at Cardiff. Brook opted to chase, with England hoping to make the most of the conditions and put pressure on the Indian batters later in the match.

India enter the contest with confidence after winning the opening ODI of the three-match series. The visitors currently lead 1-0 and will be aiming to continue their strong start in the series.

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With England bowling first, their pace attack will be tasked with making early inroads and restricting India's scoring. The hosts will be keen to dismiss India's top order quickly and prevent the visitors from posting a big total.

India, meanwhile, will look to put up a competitive score on the board after being asked to bat first. The Indian batters will be hoping to adapt to the Cardiff conditions and provide their bowlers with enough runs to defend.

England need a victory in the second ODI to level the series and keep the contest alive. India, on the other hand, will be aiming to secure another win and take an unassailable 2-0 lead.