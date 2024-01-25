 IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ben Foakes Hilariously Crashes Himself On Stumps While Trying To Catch The Ball; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ben Foakes Hilariously Crashes Himself On Stumps While Trying To Catch The Ball; Watch

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ben Foakes Hilariously Crashes Himself On Stumps While Trying To Catch The Ball; Watch

Ben Foakes hilariously crashed himself onto the stumps while trying to catch the ball on day 1 of 1st Test against India.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Ben Foakes crashes onto the stumps. | (Credits: Twitter)

England keeper-batter Ben Foakes was involved in an amusing moment on day 1 of the opening Test against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. A video went viral on Twitter of Foakes fell on the stumps while trying to catch the ball at the striker's end.

The incident occurred in the 3rd over of India's innings when Rohit Sharma tucked a delivery from Mark Wood to deep-square and took a run. With the Surrey keeper trying to catch the ball, he crashed himself onto the stumps, which uprooted completely off the ground.

Ben Foakes fall cheaply as England end up with a below-par total in the first innings:

Having been chosen to keep wickets, Foakes, however, could not make a significant difference with the bat, falling for a single-figure score to Axar Patel. After Ben Stokes chose to bat first, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett stitched a 55-run opening stand, but the home side hit back with three quick wickets. England had another 50-run partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root before Axar Patel broke it with a peach to take out the former.

It was Stokes' 70 that got the visitors to a competitive yet below par 246. Nevertheless, Yashasvi Jaiswal came out all guns blazing and slammed a quick-fire half-century. He reduced the deficit to 127 as India got through to stumps at 119-1. Jack Leach turned out to be England's only wicket-taker of the day as Rohit Sharma holed out to mid-on while trying to go for the big shot.

Read Also
'Will Look To Play Our Cricket': India Skipper Rohit Sharma On England's 'Bazball' Ahead Of 1st Test...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Virat Kohli Crowned As ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award

Virat Kohli Crowned As ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award

Indian Team Leaves For Oman Ahead Of FIH Hockey5s Men's World Cup

Indian Team Leaves For Oman Ahead Of FIH Hockey5s Men's World Cup

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ben Foakes Hilariously Crashes Himself On Stumps While Trying To Catch The...

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ben Foakes Hilariously Crashes Himself On Stumps While Trying To Catch The...

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Fan Wearing Virat Kohli's Jersey Breaches Hyderabad Security To Touch Rohit...

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Fan Wearing Virat Kohli's Jersey Breaches Hyderabad Security To Touch Rohit...

Viral Pics: Neeraj Chopra Meets Roger Federer In Switzerland, Sporting Icons Exchange Their Jersey &...

Viral Pics: Neeraj Chopra Meets Roger Federer In Switzerland, Sporting Icons Exchange Their Jersey &...