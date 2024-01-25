IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ben Foakes Hilariously Crashes Himself On Stumps While Trying To Catch The Ball; Watch

Ben Foakes crashes onto the stumps. | (Credits: Twitter)

England keeper-batter Ben Foakes was involved in an amusing moment on day 1 of the opening Test against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. A video went viral on Twitter of Foakes fell on the stumps while trying to catch the ball at the striker's end.

The incident occurred in the 3rd over of India's innings when Rohit Sharma tucked a delivery from Mark Wood to deep-square and took a run. With the Surrey keeper trying to catch the ball, he crashed himself onto the stumps, which uprooted completely off the ground.

Ben Foakes fall cheaply as England end up with a below-par total in the first innings:

Having been chosen to keep wickets, Foakes, however, could not make a significant difference with the bat, falling for a single-figure score to Axar Patel. After Ben Stokes chose to bat first, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett stitched a 55-run opening stand, but the home side hit back with three quick wickets. England had another 50-run partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root before Axar Patel broke it with a peach to take out the former.

It was Stokes' 70 that got the visitors to a competitive yet below par 246. Nevertheless, Yashasvi Jaiswal came out all guns blazing and slammed a quick-fire half-century. He reduced the deficit to 127 as India got through to stumps at 119-1. Jack Leach turned out to be England's only wicket-taker of the day as Rohit Sharma holed out to mid-on while trying to go for the big shot.