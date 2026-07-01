IND Vs ENG 1st T20I: Ex-India Selector Sarandeep Singh Wants 15-Yr-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Playing XI | VIDEO | X

New Delhi, July 1: Former India cricketer and former selector Sarandeep Singh has backed the inclusion of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in India's playing XI for the first T20I against England. Speaking on the sidelines of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) Season Three auction in New Delhi, Sarandeep said the young batter has shown enough promise to be tested at the highest level.

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Time To Test The Young Batter

"The way Vaibhav is batting, this is the time to check him. If you get the option, play him in the XI," Sarandeep said.

He added that India should keep the future in mind while selecting the team and also follow a rotation policy.

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No Pressure On The Teenager

"He is 15 years old. There should be no pressure on him. His job is to go and bat for the team, and that's exactly what he has to do for the Indian team as well," he said.

The former India spinner said difficult selection decisions must be taken with the future in mind.

"Tough calls should be taken. If you see the team for the future, the rotation policy should be kept in mind," he added.

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Eye On India's T20 Future

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is regarded as one of India's most exciting young batting talents. Sarandeep believes that the teenager deserves an opportunity if the team management is looking to build for the future in the T20 format.

Sanju Samson Factor

However, the team management has hinted that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi likely will have to wait for his Team India debut as they are not in a mood to change the opening combination.

Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate said that the team is hesitant to replace their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 hero Sanju Samson. The team is also not ready to change Abhishek Sharma as he is in good form.