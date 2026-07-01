IND vs ENG, 1st T20: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During Opening Match In Durham? Check Out Weather Updates

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India's much-anticipated five-match T20I series against England could begin under gloomy skies, with rain threatening to play spoilsport in the opening match at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, Durham. After suffering a disappointing 2-0 series defeat against Ireland, Shreyas Iyer's men will be eager to make a fresh start, but weather conditions may have a major say in how the contest unfolds.

According to Accuweather, overcast conditions are expected throughout the evening, with a significant possibility of showers during the match. Forecasts suggest around a 69 percent chance of rain, raising concerns over interruptions or even a shortened contest. The rain is also expected to continue overnight, meaning both teams and fans will be hoping the weather clears in time for a full game.

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Apart from the rain, conditions are expected to heavily favour the fast bowlers. Temperatures are likely to hover around 16 degrees Celsius but could feel closer to 12 degrees because of strong southwesterly winds. Gusts of up to 50 km/h, combined with nearly complete cloud cover, should provide plenty of assistance for swing and seam bowlers during the evening.

The weather adds another layer of intrigue to an already crucial series opener. India will be looking to bounce back from their Ireland disappointment, while England, playing at home, will hope to capitalize on familiar conditions. The contest has also generated excitement over whether teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will finally make his international debut after being left out of the Ireland series.

With challenging weather, a seam-friendly surface, and two quality sides desperate for a winning start, the opening T20I promises plenty of drama, provided the rain allows enough cricket to be played. All eyes will now be on the skies over Durham as players and supporters await the beginning of what is expected to be a fiercely contested series.