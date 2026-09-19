IND vs BAN Women's Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Team India Faces Bangladesh In High-Stakes Clash; Check Out Live Streaming Details

BCCI Women/X

India’s women’s cricket team will face Bangladesh in the second semifinal of the women’s cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games on Sunday, September 20. The defending champions booked their place in the last four after defeating hosts Japan by eight wickets in their quarterfinal at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

India produced a dominant performance against Japan, with Shree Charani starring with the ball and Shafali Verma contributing with both bat and ball. India bowled Japan out for 57 before chasing down the target comfortably to seal their semifinal spot. Bangladesh, meanwhile, advanced to the semifinals after their quarterfinal against China was abandoned because of rain.

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Date & Time

The India-Bangladesh semifinal will be played at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, on Sunday, September 20. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST, with the contest being one of the two women’s cricket semifinals at the Asian Games.

Live Streaming

Indian viewers can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, while the live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. The same venue is hosting all the women’s cricket matches at the Asian Games, including the semifinals and the medal matches.

With a place in the Asian Games final at stake, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will look to continue their title defence after winning gold at the previous edition. The other semifinal will feature Pakistan and Sri Lanka, while the gold and bronze medal matches are scheduled for September 22.