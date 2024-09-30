 IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 4 Live: Action Resumes After Two Consecutive Days Of The Match Washed Off
IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 4 Live: Action Resumes After Two Consecutive Days Of The Match Washed Off

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
The condition look better of Day 4 of the IND vs BAN 2nd Test at Green Park stadium | Image: Mohandas Menon/X

9:30 AM: Action finally resumes after two consecutive days of no play

8:30 AM: The Weather looks promising and rain should not be a threat for the remaining two days.

Preview

After two days of no play due to rains and poor condition of the outfield, the weather seems to be smiling on India and Bangladesh. The clear skies is clear indication of the some cricketing action between both the teams after not even a single ball was bowled on Day 2 and Day 3.

Earlier on Day 1, the match also witnessed a delayed start. India later opted to bowl. Rohit Sharma's decision to stick with fast bowler Akash Deep proved to be the right decision as the right-armer picked two quick wickets with the new balls. Post lunch, R Ashwin, picked up a wicket, which saw him overtake Anil Kumble to become the second-highest wicket-taker in Asian soil (after Muttiah Muralidaran). The final session was called off.

Bangladesh have remained on 107 for three, with Mominul Haque on 40* off 81 and Mushifur Rahim on 6* off 13

