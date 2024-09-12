 IND vs BAN: Bangladesh Announce 16-Player Squad For 2-Test Series Against India
The first Test between India and Bangladesh on September 19 in Chennai.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 05:16 PM IST
Bangladesh national cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 16-player squad for the upcoming high-profile Test series in India, beginning on September 19 in Chennai. Left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam will miss the tour due to the groin injury suffered during the series in Pakistan, while Jaker Ali is the only uncapped player in the squad.

Ali, the keeper-batter, has played 17 T20Is for Bangladesh and is known for his hitting prowess in the shortest format. With the conditions in India requiring one fast bowler less, the selectors decided to include Ali in place of Islam. The tourists already have four quicks in the squad in Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, and Syed Khaled Ahmed.

National selector Hannan Sarkar addressed the squad selection saying, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"Shoriful can't be considered fully fit at the moment. He was unfit during the second Test in Pakistan, which is why he wasn't part of the selection process. However, he has been kept under follow-up, and the physios and trainers are monitoring him. Regarding Jaker Ali Anik, we considered both the conditions and the opposition. We had taken five pacers to Pakistan, but this time, we've reduced the number of pacers by one and added a middle-order specialist batter."

Bangladesh squad for Test series against India:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik

