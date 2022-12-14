IND vs BAN 1st Test: India win toss, opt to bat against Bangladesh; Kuldeep Yadav included

India skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the 1st Test match on Wednesday.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned to the India Test squad.

India: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

BAN vs IND: Rohit Sharma ruled out of first Test vs Bangladesh, K.L Rahul to lead side

