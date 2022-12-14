e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs BAN 1st Test: India win toss, opt to bat against Bangladesh; Kuldeep Yadav included

IND vs BAN 1st Test: India win toss, opt to bat against Bangladesh; Kuldeep Yadav included

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned to the India Test squad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 08:41 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

India skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the 1st Test match on Wednesday.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned to the India Test squad.

India: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Read Also
BAN vs IND: Rohit Sharma ruled out of first Test vs Bangladesh, K.L Rahul to lead side
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN 1st Test: India win toss, opt to bat against Bangladesh; Kuldeep Yadav included

IND vs BAN 1st Test: India win toss, opt to bat against Bangladesh; Kuldeep Yadav included

WATCH: Argentina's Julian Alvarez scores ‘Maradona’ goal against Croatia, fans awestruck

WATCH: Argentina's Julian Alvarez scores ‘Maradona’ goal against Croatia, fans awestruck

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi's mischievous magic sends Argentina to the final in Qatar, defeating...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi's mischievous magic sends Argentina to the final in Qatar, defeating...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Vintage Messi pulls off ridiculous assist to seal Argentina victory over...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Vintage Messi pulls off ridiculous assist to seal Argentina victory over...

Who is the Eva Kaili and is the European Parliament corruption scandal linked to the FIFA World Cup...

Who is the Eva Kaili and is the European Parliament corruption scandal linked to the FIFA World Cup...