IND vs AUS Women's U19 World Cup: Australia wins by seven wickets, hands India first defeat of WC

Australia defeated India by seven wickets to hand Shefali Verma's side their first defeat in the U-19 Womens World Cup in South Africa. India were bundled out for 87 runs. Only three batters recorded double-digit scores for India with Shweta Sehrawat top scoring with 21 runs from 29 balls. Sianna Ginger was among the pick of the wickets for Australia with figures 3/13 in 4 overs.

In response Australia made light work of the Indian bowling chasing down the target with six overs to spare losing only three wickets in the chase.

Both teams have qualified for the semi-finals with Australia topping the group and India second. India will now play England in the semi-final while Australia will play their Trans Tasman neighbours New Zealand.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)