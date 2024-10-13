IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live: Australia Rocked As Renuka Thakur Strikes Twice In One Over

Updates:

7:43 pm: India strike twice in the third over as Renuka Thakur sends Beth Mooney and Georgia Wareham in back-to-back deliveries.

7:03 pm: Tahila McGrath, captaining in place of Alyssa Healy, has opted to bat first after winning the toss. Tayla Vlaeminck and Healy have been ruled out, with Grace Harris and Darcie Brown coming in. India have also made one change, bringing in Pooja Vastrakar for Sajeevan Sajana.

India playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Australia playing XI: Beth Mooney(w), Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath(c), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Harmanpreet Kaur and co. face an acid test of their nerves as they run into Australia in what will be both teams' final group game of Women's T20 World Cup 2024. While Australia have qualified for the semi-finals and are currently undefeated, they have been hit by injuries. Alyssa Healy remains doubtful to keep wickets against India and could miss the clash, while Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out of the tournament altogether after hurting her shoulder while fielding in the game against Pakistan.

India, meanwhile, have made a credible recovery after a flattening 58-run defeat to New Zealand in their opening game. Although the win against Pakistan was unconvincing, India boosted their net run-rate significantly after defeating Sri Lanka by 82 runs.

However, they must not only mandatorily beat Australia, but also beat them by a good margin to stay ahead of New Zealand on net run-rate. The Women in Blue could also go with an unchanged side.