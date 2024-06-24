IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup Super 8 LIVE: Rain Stops In Saint Lucia, Toss Likely On Time As India Face Australia

All eyes will be on the weather in Saint Lucia as India and Australia get ready to lock horns in their Super 8 clash at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday. The Men in Blue have a terrific opportunity to knock the 2021 champions out and qualify for the semifinals if they win tonight's match. This is the perfect opportunity for India to avenge their 2023 ODI World Cup final thumping they received at the hands of the Aussies on November 19. Australia meanwhile, have to beat India and then hope for a Bangladesh victory against Afghanistan tomorrow to stay alive in the semis race. Notably, India hold a 3-2 advantage over Australia in T20 World Cups.

Live Updates:

7.11 pm - The Indian team players are in the stadium

6.53 pm - Here are some more visuals from Saint Lucia. Conditions are expected to remain overcast throughout the match.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

6.45 pm - Virat Kohli was spotted shirtless near the team hotel pool before the players headed to the Darren Sammy Stadium.

6.30 pm - The rain has stopped and the sun has come out in Saint Lucia so fans can expect the game to start on time. But the weather could play spoilsport during the clash later in the evening.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pitch & Weather

St Lucia has distinguished itself as the most favorable venue for batters in the T20 World Cup, with an impressive scoring rate of 8.92 runs per over and an average of 28.76. Fast bowlers have encountered significant difficulties on this pitch, surrendering runs at a tournament-high economy rate of 9.42. In contrast, spinners have achieved more success, maintaining an economy rate of 7.91, which is superior to their performance in both Dallas and Antigua.

However, weather conditions could impact play in St Lucia. Forecasts predict potential showers throughout Monday morning, although the weather is expected to clear up between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Squads

India - Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia - Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis