Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya mock Steve Smith for not walking off during 1st T20I at Mohali, watch

Rohit Sharma laughs at Australian batsman Steve Smith during the 1st T20I |

The first T20I between India and Australia was a tense affair but amidst the high-pressure encounter, Rohit Sharma conjured a light moment at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20.

The incident occurred when Steve Smith, who scored 35 off 24 deliveries and was involved in a 70-run second wicket stand with Cameron Green (61), edged a delivery to Dinesh Karthik.

The Indian players were convinced that Smith had edged the Umesh Yadav delivery. Rohit quickly signaled for the DRS after the on-field umpire gave not out. The third-umpire signaled out and Rohit and Hardik Pandya were in splits after and adamant Smith failed to walk despite nicking the delivery to the wicketkeeper.

Meanwhile, Australia pulled off their second-highest chase in T20I cricket on Wednesday. The T20 world champions accomplished this landmark during the first T20I against India at Mohali.

India set the Aussies the target of 209 runs, which Australia chased down with four balls to spare, with four wickets in their hands. Knocks from Cameron Green (61), Steve Smith (35) and Matthew Wade (45*) were extremely helpful to the visitors as they chased down the target with an excellent batting display in death overs.

Australia's highest run chase to date is 244 runs against New Zealand in February 2018. New Zealand scored 243/6 in their 20 overs thanks to top knocks from Martin Guptill (105) and Colin Munro (76). But then-skipper David Warner (59) and D'Arcy Short (76) along with quickfire knocks from Glenn Maxwell (31) and Aaron Finch (36*) helped Australia chase down the total with seven balls to spare and five wickets in hand.