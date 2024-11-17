Ind vs Aus: Glenn McGrath Desires Australian Team To Go Berserk On Poignant Virat Kohli

Pic Credit: Twitter

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is just a week away, and Aussie legend Glenn McGrath has urged Pat Cummins and his team to go all out against Virat Kohli.

India arrives in Australia carrying the weight of a 3-0 Test series defeat to New Zealand. To secure a spot in the 2025 World Test Championship Final, India must win the series 4-0.

McGrath has encouraged the Australian side to take an aggressive approach, especially targeting Virat Kohli, who has been struggling in Test cricket. Kohli scored his last century against West Indies in July 2023. Current he is averaging just 22.72 this year with only nine half-centuries.

However, the Indian star has historically performed well against Australia, scoring 8 test centuries against them.

While speaking in an interview McGrath said, 'Without a doubt, especially after coming off a 3-0 loss against New Zealand, you’ve got plenty of ammunition to back yourself up,' McGrath told CODE Sports.

'So put the pressure on them and see if they’re up for it.'

'If they go hard at him, if he gets in the fight with emotions, there’s a bit of chat out there, who knows he might sort of lift.'

'But I think he’s probably under pressure a little bit, and if he has a couple of low scores to start with, he could really feel it.'

'I think he’s quite an emotional player. When he’s up, he’s up, and when he’s down, he sort of struggles a little bit.'

The Indian team has landed in Australia, with Kohli arriving early to hit the nets. The squad travelled in batches, as skipper Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the Perth Test after being blessed with a baby boy. Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead the team in his absence. India will be determined to clinch the series for the third consecutive time.

Border- Gavaskar Trophy will begin from Nov 22.