 IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: PM Narendra Modi Arrives At Motera Stadium To Cheer For Team India; WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: PM Narendra Modi Arrives At Motera Stadium To Cheer For Team India; WATCH

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: PM Narendra Modi Arrives At Motera Stadium To Cheer For Team India; WATCH

PM Narendra Modi arrived towards the end of India's innings in the final powerplay.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has graced the ICC World Cup final with his presence in Ahmedabad as India lock horns with Australia in the summit clash.

The PM arrived towards the end of India's innings in the final powerplay. PM Modi is likely to keep his stay short in the stadium.

Meanwhile, Australia have bowled out India for 240 in 50 overs after electing to bowl first on a slow pitch.

Sent in to bat on a slow and dry pitch, skipper Rohit Sharma once again provided India a flying start with a 31-ball 47 but Australia fought back, snapping three wickets to reduce the hosts to 81 for 3.

Kohli (54) and Rahul (66) then tried to resurrect the Indian innings, adding 67 runs before Pat Cummins removed the former. It was a struggle thereafter, as India failed to find the boundaries.Suryakumar Yadav (18) also couldn't make a mark at the back end.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc (3/55) picked three wickets, while Pat Cummins (2/34), Josh Hazlewood (2/60), Glenn Maxwell (1/35) and Adam Zampa (1/44) were the other wicket-takers.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian To Score 50+ Runs In World Cup Semi-FInal &...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian To Score 50+ Runs In World Cup Semi-FInal &...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final Top Moments: Australia Charge Quickly Towards Bowling India Out

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final Top Moments: Australia Charge Quickly Towards Bowling India Out

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: 'Hope People Are Satisfied After India Lost Toss', Says Wasim Akram...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: 'Hope People Are Satisfied After India Lost Toss', Says Wasim Akram...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: '140 Crore Indians Are Cheering For You', PM Modi Wishes Men In Blue...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: '140 Crore Indians Are Cheering For You', PM Modi Wishes Men In Blue...

Video: Anushka Sharma Leaves For Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final

Video: Anushka Sharma Leaves For Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final