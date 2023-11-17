IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: 'Good To See Indians Taking My Advice', Sikandar Bakht Uses PM Modi's Coin Trick Reference To Mock Team India

Sikandar Bakht mocks Team India over toss ahead of the final. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan cricketer Sikandar Bakht mocked Team India regarding the toss ahead of the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19th (Sunday). The 66-year-old took to his official handle on X and took a jibe at a Twitter user's video of a funny clip, involving India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following Team India's semi-final victory over New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sikandar Bakht accused Rohit Sharma of toss-fixing. While speaking to a local channel, he accused Rohit of spinning the coin too far and not allowing the opposition captain to see what is the outcome.

Former Pakistan bowler Sikandar Bakht has joined the comedy circus from Pakistan now , he has accused that the Indian captain #RohitSharma intentionally throws the coin far away during the toss, so that the opposition captain can’t see it, and he gets the decision in his favour.… pic.twitter.com/lB9WrpNgyj — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) November 16, 2023

Below is the post of Sikandar Bakht on X:

Massive crowd expected at the Narendra Modi Stadium:

With Team India starting as overwhelming favourites to clinch the trophy, a packed house is expected in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma, have performed exceedingly well until now, winning 10 consecutive games.

Despite Australia's inconsistent form, Rohit Sharma's form will count them out in their own peril. Having reached the final for the 8th time and clinched the trophy on a record 5 occasions, Australia are a daunting prospect when it comes to the finals.

The Men in Yellow clinched a nervy three-wicket win over South Africa in the semi-final to seal their place in the final.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)