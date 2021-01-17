Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: India fight back through Washington and Thakur, concede 33-run lead

Brisbane: Fighting back through debutant Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, India scored 336 in their first innings in reply to Australia's 369 on day three of the series-deciding fourth Test here on Sunday.

Washington (62) and Thakur (67) added 123 runs for the seventh wicket after India lost four wickets.

Resuming at 62 for two, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (37) was watchful till he went for a flashy drive off Mitchell Starc and ended up getting caught in the slip cordon. Before his dismissal, Cheteshwar Pujara (25) fell to a peach of a delivery off Josh Hazlewood in the opening session.